LOS ANGELES (Sporting Alert) —— The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the LA Lakers 114-101 in NBA action on Wednesday night (9) with Paul George scoring 29 points in a winning effort and the injured LeBron James had 30 points in a losing performance for the Lakers.

James was forced to leave the game late in the fourth quarter with pain in his left groin and did not return. Before leaving the game, though, LeBron shot 12 of 22 from the field, and made four 3-pointers, with eight rebounds, and five assists.

“I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. “We’ll get pictures on it tomorrow and go from there. Didn’t do anything strenuous on the play. When I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. Immediately I asked to come out on the next play down.”

Meanwhile, George went 10 of 17 shooting from the floor with six rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks for the Clippers (7-5) who shot 51.2% as a team overall from the field. Norman Powell added 18 points off the bench.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 points, Marcus Morris Sr. finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, Ivica Zubac contributed 10 points with eight boards and John Wall ended with 10 points and six assists for the LA Clippers, who won two straight and five of the last six.

Anthony Davis added 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting to go with nine rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook ended with 14 points and nine assists. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 points in the defeat for Los Angeles (2-9) which was losing for the ninth time this season and fourth in a row.

The Los Angeles Clippers got off to a 34-19 lead before the Lakers outscored them 31-16 in the second quarter. The Clippers then used a balanced effort in the second half to cruise home to the victory.

“I was proud of how we came out in the third quarter and took control of the game again,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Just being able to get it back in the second half and understanding it’s a competition, not a show. I know it’s the two LA teams, but we’re playing to get better every night, so it’s not a show.”

Los Angeles CLIPPERS vs Los Angeles LAKERS

L.A. LAKERS (101)

Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1/3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.

L.A. CLIPPERS (114)

George 10-17 7-9 29, Morris Sr. 4-9 0-0 11, Zubac 4-4 2-5 10, Jackson 7-14 0-0 14, Kennard 5-9 0-0 13, Batum 0-1 2-2 2, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 5-10 6-7 18, Wall 3-10 3-3 10. Totals 41-80 20-26 114.

3-Point Goals–L.A. Lakers 10-32 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3), L.A. Clippers 12-33 (Morris Sr. 3-5, Kennard 3-6, Powell 2-5, George 2-7, Mann 1-2, Wall 1-5, Batum 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–L.A. Lakers 43 (Davis, Reaves 9), L.A. Clippers 41 (Morris Sr., Zubac 8). Assists–L.A. Lakers 26 (Westbrook 9), L.A. Clippers 24 (Wall 6). Total Fouls–L.A. Lakers 20, L.A. Clippers 24. A–19,068 (18,997)