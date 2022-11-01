LA Clippers 95 beat Houston 93; George scores 35 – video highlights and stats

LOS ANGELES —— The Los Angeles Clippers defeated Houston Rockets 95-93 with Paul George coming up big in the game’s final moments, but there was no return for Kawhi Leonard, who was again rested. Here are the game stats, box score, free video highlights, and the recap for this game. (Box Score)

George scored the game-tying 3-pointer and also made the game-winning jumper as he finished with 35 points on 15 of 26 shots from the field to go with nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals, and two blocks in a quality all-round performance for the Clippers (3-4).

Ivica Zubac added 16 points, 12 rebounds with four blocks, and combined with George to score 14 of the Clippers’ 22 points in the fourth quarter when they played a two-man pick-and-roll. READ MORE: Sacramento Kings holds off Miami Heat, 119-113; free highlights, box score, recap

Marcus Morris Sr. finished with 11 points and Luke Kennard grabbed 10 rebounds for the Clippers who snapped a four-game skid.

K.J. Martin scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Rockets (1-7), who were losing their fourth game in a row, while Alperen Sengun added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. and Eric Gordon had 13 points each in the defeat.

Meanwhile, Leonard missed his fifth game for the LA Clippers, and point guard John Wall sat out his second as both continue to manage knee injury recoveries.

The Houston Rockets and LA Clippers meet again Wednesday in Texas.

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston Rockets 93

HOUSTON (93)

Gordon 5-11 0-0 12, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Sengun 4-8 6-6 14, Green 4-17 4-7 13, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Eason 2-7 2-2 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 9-17 3-6 23, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Nix 1/3 0-0 3. Totals 34-88 17-23 93.

L.A. CLIPPERS (95)

Kennard 3-8 0-0 8, Morris Sr. 5-14 0-0 11, Zubac 6-8 4-6 16, George 15-26 0-1 35, Jackson 2-11 2-2 6, Batum 1/3 0-0 2, Coffey 0-1 3-4 3, Mann 2-4 0-0 4, Boston Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Powell 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 37-87 12-17 95.

3-Point Goals–Houston 8-28 (Gordon 2-4, Martin Jr. 2-8, Mathews 1-2, Nix 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-3, Green 1-5, Eason 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3), L.A. Clippers 9-36 (George 5-10, Kennard 2-6, Powell 1-5, Morris Sr. 1-7, Batum 0-2, Jackson 0-6). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Houston 44 (Sengun 9), L.A. Clippers 46 (Zubac 12). Assists–Houston 17 (Porter Jr. 5), L.A. Clippers 23 (George 8). Total Fouls–Houston 16, L.A. Clippers 18. A–14,887 (18,997)