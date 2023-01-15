LA Clippers hand Rockets 10th successive loss (Jan. 15)

Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets last game result. Terance Mann and Kawhi Leonard led the way on a winning night for the home side.

LOS ANGELES – 15 Jan — The Los Angeles Clippers beat the struggling Houston Rockets, 121-100 on Sunday. Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points and hit five 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds for the Clippers. Watch the video highlights and box score.

Despite Houston’s strong start, the LA Clippers took control of the contest in the fourth quarter to beat Houston and extend the Rockets’ losing streak to 10 games. Read more: NBA-record crowd watches Warriors-Spurs game at Alamodome

Mann’s teammate, Kawhi Leonard contributed 30 points, including 13 points in the first quarter alone. He went 12 of 24 on shooting overall from the field to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Norman Powell added 18 points off the bench and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and five boards for the Clippers (23-22) at Crypto.com Arena.

Eric Gordon’s 24 points paced Houston, which struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Alperen Sengun had 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting to go with eight rebounds and six assists in the defeat.

Jabari Smith Jr. ended with 12 points, five rebounds and Tari Eason finished scored 11 points for the Rockets (11-33) who were losing for the 33rd time this season.

The Clippers took the lead in the fourth quarter with a 30-10 scoring run. Leonard sat out for the start of the fourth, and the second unit, led by Robert Covington and Powell, took advantage, giving the Clippers their first double-digit lead of the game.

Both teams were playing with a shortened roster. The Rockets were without Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate due to one-game suspensions, while the Clippers were missing Paul George, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard and John Wall.

The Clippers will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday to conclude a five-game homestand, while the Rockets will stay in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Monday.