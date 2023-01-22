LA Clippers vs Mavericks preview; how to watch today?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming and TV channels for today, Jan. 22. Who will win today’s game? How many points will Doncic score?

LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks watch live streaming today

The Los Angeles Clippers (24-24) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (25-22) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are currently favored by 1.5 points, according to the line set by oddsmakers.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and BSSC, and can be heard on radio stations KEGL/KFZO and KLAC/KTMZ. Read more: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?

The Mavericks will be led by Luka Doncic, who is currently first in the league in scoring with an average of 33.7 points per game. Doncic is also averaging 8.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Christian Wood has been a key contributor for Dallas as well, averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Clippers will be led by Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Paul George is also a key contributor for Los Angeles, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field this season. George had a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists in the Clippers’ 131-126 win over San Antonio, which snapped a two-game skid.

The Mavericks have been strong at home this season, boasting a record of 17-7. They also have a 7-5 record in one-possession games, according to Data Skrive. The Clippers, on the other hand, have struggled on the road with a record of 11-13. However, they have been successful in close games, with a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer, according to Data Skrive.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 113-101 on January 11th. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, while Doncic led the Mavericks with 43 points.