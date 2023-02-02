LA Lakers vs Pacers: How to watch and follow live

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers face off tonight in a highly anticipated game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both teams are currently sitting at 24-28 in their respective conferences, but the Lakers are expected to win this one. Tune in to BSIN, SportsNet LA, or WFNI-FM/AM, KSPN/KWKW-LAL to catch all the action. – GAMECAST

Key Players to Watch

For the Lakers, the main attraction will be the combination of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant. LeBron has been having a solid season and is a dominant force on the court, averaging 25.4 points per game. – Read more: Boston Celtics soar past Brooklyn Nets in impressive victory; highlights and box score

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield of Indiana has been lighting it up from beyond the arc, shooting 42.5% and making an average of 3.8 3-pointers per game. On the Pacers side, fans will be paying close attention to the play of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, while Bennedict Mathurin, who is putting out 20.2 points per game, is listed as out for tonight.

Mathurin has been on a hot streak, averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Injury Report

The Lakers will be without Austin Reaves, who is out with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis, both of whom are out with undisclosed injuries.

Game Predictions

The spread consensus pick is Lakers -2.5 with a -145 money line, with the Lakers having a 25-26-1 against the spread (ATS) record and the Pacers having a 27-25-0 ATS record. With both teams possessing strong offensive players, it’s expected to be a high-scoring game with an over/under of 240.5.

The Lakers and the Pacers have already faced each other once this season, with the Pacers coming out on top in a 116-115 victory. With both teams looking to secure a playoff spot, tonight’s game is sure to be a close and exciting match.

Stats and Details

The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court and are sixth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game. The Lakers, on the other hand, are 11-16 on the road and 9-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Injuries will also play a big role in tonight’s game. The Lakers have several players listed as day-to-day, including Scotty Pippen Jr., Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Patrick Beverley. The Pacers, meanwhile, will be without Daniel Theis and Tyrese Haliburton.

Tonight’s game between the Lakers and the Pacers promises to be a close and exciting match. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and a win could greatly impact their chances. Keep an eye on the favorites and picks, key players, and stats and details coming into the game to make informed predictions.