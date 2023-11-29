Langston Love, No. 9 Baylor rout Nicholls

Langston Love poured in a career-high 23 points while going 8 of 10 from the floor as No. 9 Baylor remained undefeated with an easy 108-70 victory over visiting Nicholls on Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (7-0) never trailed, led by 25 points at halftime and by 33 with 7:35 to play in regulation after Love’s back-to-back 3-pointers.

Baylor ended the first half on a 19-4 run and expanded its advantage throughout the second half. The Bears shot 56.7 percent from the floor and were 14 of 23 from beyond the arc in amassing their most points in a game this season.

RayJ Dennis added 14 points and a game-high 10 assists for the Bears, while Jayden Nunn hit for 13 points and Caleb Lohner had 12.

Robert Brown III led Nicholls (3-5) with 17 points, with Micah Thomas hitting for 16, Jamal West Jr. scoring 15 and Byron Ireland adding 11 points. The Colonels shot just 37.5 percent from the field and had zero second-chance points in the contest.

The Colonels hung tough through the game’s initial eight and half minutes, with a bucket by West drawing them to within 15-13 at the 11:21 mark.

Baylor took charge with a 16-5 run capped by a free throw by Yves Missi to build its advantage to 31-18 with 6:08 to play in the first half.

The Bears finished the half by scoring 19 of the final 23 points. Dennis scored 11 of those points that included a 3-pointer on the fast break with 1:13 to play and a buzzer-beating jumper that granted Baylor a 50-25 lead at the break.

Dennis led the Bears with those 11 points before halftime, all over the final 5:23 of the period. Nunn added 10 points for Baylor, which outshot the Colonels 48.4 percent to 27.3 percent over the first 20 minutes of play.

Brown’s 14 points led all scorers in the first half, and he had both of Nicholls’ 3-pointers. The Colonels were just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in the half.

–Field Level Media