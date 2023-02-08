last-second-three-point-play-lifts-oklahoma-st.-over-texas-tech

John-Michael Wright hit a putback basket and a free throw with 0.8 seconds to play and Bryce Thompson scored 21 points, all in the first half, as surging Oklahoma State outlasted Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday in a wild Big 12 Conference contest in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) led by as many as 14 points with just under 14 minutes left in the game, but Texas Tech battled back, tying the score on a layup by De’Vion Harmon with 18 seconds to play.

Oklahoma State played for the final shot and Thompson missed a short jumper, but Wright grabbed the offensive rebound and laid in the decisive basket.

Quion Williams added 10 points for Oklahoma State, which has won four straight games and six of its past seven. The Cowboys were without senior guard Avery Anderson III, who underwent wrist surgery on Wednesday and is likely done for the season.

Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 20 points for Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10). Harmon added 19 and Kevin Obanor had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Red Raiders played their fourth straight game without injured freshman guard Pop Isaacs.

The first half featured a lengthy series of runs by both teams. Texas Tech scored the first seven points over the initial 88 seconds and was up 13-6 after two free throws by Daniel Batcho at the 16:31 mark.

The Cowboys answered with a 20-2 run over the ensuing seven minutes, capped by a layup by Thompson that granted them a 26-15 lead.

The Red Raiders responded, reeling off 10 straight points to pull to within 26-25 after a pair of free throws by Obanor with 7:05 play in the half.

Oklahoma State built the lead back to six points before Texas Tech finished the half with back-to-back baskets make it 36-34 at the break.

Thompson’s 21 points led all scorers before halftime. Kalib Boone, the Cowboys’ leading scorer and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, was held scoreless in the half and took only one shot.

Obanor hit for 13 to lead the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma State pushed its lead to 14 points on a 3-pointer by Caleb Asberry with 13:48 to play, but the Red Raiders fought back to within 61-58 after a layup by Harmon with 5:02 remaining.

–Field Level Media