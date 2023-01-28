Latest NBA results from last night (Jan. 27)

The latest NBA results and updated scores from the games played last night, on Friday, January 27. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors were among the teams picking victories on the night. Check the latest results below.
In an exciting battle in Milwaukee, the Bucks faced off against the Indiana Pacers and came out on top with a 141-131 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, scoring 41 points on 16 of 29 shooting with 12 rebounds and 6 assists in almost 34 minutes of play.
Jrue Holiday added 20 points and Khris Middleton scored 17 points off the bench. Despite a strong second-half comeback effort by the Pacers, the Bucks were able to secure the win.
Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and Buddy Hield added 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Pacers fell to their ninth loss in 10 games.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench, T.J. McConnell ended with 19 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and 3 steals, and Chris Duarte finished with 17 points and six assists in the defeat for the Pacers.
The Golden State Warriors, in the meantime, beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117. Stephen Curry had a double-double with 35 points and 11 assists, plus 7 rebounds, while Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers in his 29-point performance with eight rebounds.
Jordan Poole, who is averaging 21.0 points per game this season, was held to just 9 points, but the Warriors had enough support to win two successive home games after dropping four straight at the Chase Center.
The Raptors, who began their season-high, seven-game road trip 1-1, were led by Fred VanVleet’s 28 points and 10 assists outing. Scottie Barnes supported with 24 points, Pascal Siakam ended with 21 points and Gary Trent Jr finished with 17 points in the loss.
In Minnesota, the Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 with Anthony Edwards leading the way after scoring 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter.
Kyle Anderson added 23 points and six assists, while D’Angelo Russell contributed 19 points, for the Timberwolves to improve to 26-25.
The Grizzlies, who were short-handed, were led by Ja Morant’s triple-double of 27 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 17 points, Brandon Clarke 15 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. 14 points in the defeat.
Elsewhere, Oklahoma City Thunder also secured a win on Friday night, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-100 and the Miami Heat defeated state rivals Orlando Magic, 110-105.
