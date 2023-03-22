Latest NBA results from last night – March 21

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 22) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. This is just one of the six NBA results from last night and below you will find all the latest scores, along with box scores and video highlights from ESPN.

The Thunder (36-36) secured the win in the midst of an unfortunate late injury to Clippers’ star player Paul George, who went down with 4:38 remaining in the game after getting fouled by Luguentz Dort. Read more: Gary Harris scores 22pts, Magic top Wizards, 122-112

George, who had 18 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals before the injury, was helped off the court and limped to the locker room, appearing unable to put any weight on his right leg. His status for the Clippers (38-35) going forward is uncertain.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Russell Westbrook finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

In other NBA action on Tuesday night, Jayson Tatum scored 36 points on 14 of 25 shooting to go with eight rebounds and two steals, leading the Boston Celtics (50-23) to a 132-109 rout of the Sacramento Kings (43-29).

Jaylen Brown added 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Derrick White had 20 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks for Boston, which secured its 50th win of the season.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists for the Kings, while De’Aaron Fox was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points in the defeat.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards, 122-112, the Atlanta Hawks, defeated the Detroit Pistons, 129-107, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, topped the Brooklyn Nets, 115-109.

In addition, the New Orleans Pelicans, crushed the San Antonio Spurs with a dominant 119-84 victory.

The NBA action continues on Wednesday with nine games scheduled, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday’s NBA Results Last Night – March 21

Orlando Magic 122, beat Washington Wizards 112 – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

Atlanta Hawks 129, beat Detroit Pistons 107

Cleveland Cavaliers 115, beat Brooklyn Nets 109 – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

New Orleans Pelicans 119, beat San Antonio Spurs 84

Boston Celtics 132, beat Sacramento Kings 109 – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

Oklahoma City Thunder 101, beat Los Angeles Clippers 100 – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

