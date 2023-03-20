Latest NBA results last night – March 19

MIAMI, FL (March 20) — In last night’s NBA games, several teams secured important wins to strengthen their playoff hopes. At the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, the Lakers managed to hang on for a 111-105 victory over the Orlando Magic, thanks to Austin Reaves’ career-high 35 points and D’Angelo Russell’s 18 points.

LA Lakers hold off Magic

Despite Anthony Davis’ rough shooting night, scoring 15 points and 11 rebounds, Reaves carried the Lakers to the win by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the last 10 points over the final 1:33.

The Magic’s Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each scored 21 points, with Wagner adding eight rebounds and seven assists, but Orlando couldn’t repeat their 39-point fourth-quarter performance in their previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite Cole Anthony’s 17 points and five rebounds and Wendell Carter Jr.’s 16 points and 11 rebounds, Orlando lost its sixth game in eight.

With this latest win, the Lakers moved back into the playoff race, sitting ninth in the Western Conference, tied with Minnesota, while Orlando rests 13th in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio shocks Atlanta; Clippers beat Portland

In other games, the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-118, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 118-111. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Bucks.

The Los Angeles Clippers handed the Portland Trail Blazers their sixth straight loss with a 117-102 victory.

Paul George scored 29 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard contributed 24 points, Eric Gordon scored 20 points, Ivica Zubac finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and nine points for the Clippers.

Jusuf Nurkic recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander shines in Oklahoma City win over Phoenix

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 124-120, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Houston Rockets 117-107.

The Miami Heat also won their game against the Detroit Pistons with a 112-100 victory, while the Denver Nuggets won 108-102 over the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Results Last Night (March 19, 2023)

Sunday’s Games