Latest NBA results last night on March 20

The NBA results from last night, Monday, March 20, with the Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors among the teams picking up victories on the night. The Chicago Bulls grabbed the highlighted result on the night, after topping the Philadelphia 76ers 109-105 to end the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak and stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, despite staying 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago Bulls Snapped Philadelphia 76ers Streak

In a thrilling game that went into double overtime, the Chicago came out victorious by four points over Philadelphia, which sits third in the Eastern Conference standings. Zach LaVine led the way for the Bulls with 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 25 in the win.

Despite a valiant effort from Joel Embiid, who put up 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, the 76ers were unable to close out the game. Embiid fouled out with 3:54 remaining in the second overtime after attempting to block a shot from LaVine. – Read more: Latest NBA results last night – March 19

Memphis Grizzlies Not Missing Ja Morant…Yet

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies staged a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 112-108. The Grizzlies were trailing by 13 points going into the final quarter, but they outscored the Mavericks 29-12 to secure the win. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 28 points, while Santi Aldama added 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors ended their 11-game road losing streak with a 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 59 points to lead the Warriors to victory.

Curry had 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Thompson added 29 points and seven rebounds. The duo shot 21-for-44 overall and 10-for-28 from beyond the arc to pace the Warriors.

In other games, the Utah Jazz edged out the Sacramento Kings 128-124, with rookie Ochai Agbaji scoring a career-high 27 points to lead short-handed winners. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the New York Knicks 140-134 in a high-scoring affair, while the Charlotte Hornets secured a 115-109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

For more updates visit the NBA official website at https://www.nba.com

NBA Results and Scores on March 20

Minnesota Timberwolves 140, beat New York Knicks 134

Chicago Bulls 109, beat Philadelphia 76ers 105

Sacramento Kings 124, loss Utah Jazz 128

Indiana Pacers 109, loss Charlotte Hornets 115

Golden State Warriors 121, beat Houston Rockets 108

Dallas Mavericks 108, loss Memphis Grizzlies 112