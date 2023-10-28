Latest NBA scores, results and recap on Oct. 27

MIAMI, FL (Oct. 28) — The latest NBA scores, results and recap on Friday night (27). Checkout the winners and losers in the NBA last night and stay tuned for our next report and previews.

Dallas, TX – Luka Doncic delivered a stunning 49-point performance, culminating in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with just 26.1 seconds left, to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 125-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Doncic’s late-game heroics included four 3-pointers in the final 2:59, accounting for 14 of the Mavericks’ last 17 points.

A Night to Remember for Luka Doncic

The Slovenian superstar was in sublime form, hitting nine 3-pointers and playing a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ late-game execution.

His performance overshadowed strong outings from Brooklyn’s Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 19 points, and Kyrie Irving, who contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in his first game against his former team.

Cam Thomas, stepping into the starting lineup for the injured Cameron Johnson, led the Nets with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Former Maverick Spencer Dinwiddie also received a warm reception from the Dallas crowd, adding 23 points to Brooklyn’s tally.

Other Key Latest NBA Scores and Results – Oct. 27

Knicks 126, Hawks 120 : Julius Randle’s near triple-double and Jalen Brunson’s career-high eight 3-pointers powered the Knicks past the Hawks.

: Julius Randle’s near triple-double and Jalen Brunson’s career-high eight 3-pointers powered the Knicks past the Hawks. Celtics 119, Heat 111 : Boston’s starting lineup all scored at least 17 points in a home-opening win over Miami.

: Boston’s starting lineup all scored at least 17 points in a home-opening win over Miami. Bulls 104, Raptors 103 (OT) : Alex Caruso’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime lifted the Bulls over the Raptors.

: Alex Caruso’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime lifted the Bulls over the Raptors. Warriors 122, Kings 114 : Stephen Curry’s 41-point performance led the Warriors past the Kings.

: Stephen Curry’s 41-point performance led the Warriors past the Kings. Thunder 108, Cavaliers 105 : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points helped the Thunder edge out the Cavaliers.

: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points helped the Thunder edge out the Cavaliers. Spurs 126, Rockets 122 (OT) : Devin Vassell’s 25 points were crucial in the Spurs’ overtime win against the Rockets.

: Devin Vassell’s 25 points were crucial in the Spurs’ overtime win against the Rockets. Nuggets 108, Grizzlies 104 : Nikola Jokic’s all-around performance led the Nuggets to a win over the Grizzlies.

: Nikola Jokic’s all-around performance led the Nuggets to a win over the Grizzlies. Pistons 111, Hornets 99 : Alec Burks’ 24 points off the bench powered the Pistons past the Hornets.

: Alec Burks’ 24 points off the bench powered the Pistons past the Hornets. Magic 102, Trail Blazers 97 : Franz Wagner’s 23 points were key in the Magic’s win over the Trail Blazers.

: Franz Wagner’s 23 points were key in the Magic’s win over the Trail Blazers. Jazz 120, Clippers 118: Lauri Markkanen’s 35 points helped the Jazz edge out the Clippers.

LATEST NBA FULL Scores

Game Score Winner Mavericks vs Nets 125-120 Mavericks Knicks vs Hawks 126-120 Knicks Celtics vs Heat 119-111 Celtics Bulls vs Raptors (OT) 104-103 Bulls Warriors vs Kings 122-114 Warriors Thunder vs Cavaliers 108-105 Thunder Spurs vs Rockets (OT) 126-122 Spurs Nuggets vs Grizzlies 108-104 Nuggets Pistons vs Hornets 111-99 Pistons Magic vs Trail Blazers 102-97 Magic Jazz vs Clippers 120-118 Jazz

For more NBA results and updates, please visit NBA.com here