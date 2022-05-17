2022-NCAA-DI-Baseball-Rankings
Latest NCAA D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings on May 16

Sports Desk

The latest NCAA D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and there’s no change atop the rankings as Tennessee remains No. 1 after taking two of three from Georgia over the weekend.

While Tennessee stood pat atop the rankings, there were plenty of changes elsewhere. Oregon State remained at No. 2 despite losing a road series to Arizona over the weekend, while Virginia Tech, Stanford and Texas Tech all entered the top five after outstanding weekends — the Hokies took a home series from Louisville, Stanford continued its impressive ways in the Pac-12 and Texas Tech did a clean sweep of Oklahoma State on the road.

Texas A&M continued to gain ground, moving up from No. 10 to No. 6 following a home sweep of Mississippi State, while Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Miami and Louisville round out the Top 10. In other changes, Texas State, Notre Dame and Maryland each moved up two or more spots, and Florida State reentered the Top 20 after a home series win over rival Miami.

Vanderbilt continues to move up in the rankings, too, going from No. 24 to No. 21 after a road series win over Arkansas, while TCU is the lone team to enter this week’s Top 25 rankings, replacing LSU, which got swept at home by Ole Miss. The Horned Frogs scored 53 runs in three games against Kansas over the weekend and are tied with Texas Tech in terms of percentage points atop the Big 12 standings.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

Through Games MAY. 15, 2022 – Read more here

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
1Tennessee45-71
2Oregon State40-112
3Virginia Tech36-115
4Stanford33-148
5Texas Tech35-169
6Texas A&M33-1610
7Arkansas37-144
8Oklahoma State34-173
9Miami37-146
10Louisville35-15-17
11Gonzaga32-1311
12Virginia37-1312
13Texas State41-1115
14Notre Dame31-1116
15Maryland41-1018
16UConn42-1013
17Southern Miss38-1414
18UC Santa Barbara37-1119
19Auburn35-1620
20Florida State32-1821
21Vanderbilt34-1624
22Texas35-1722
23UCLA33-1823
24TCU32-18NR
25Grand Canyon36-1725

Dropped out: LSU

