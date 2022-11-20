MIAMI, FL (November 20) —— NFL Week 11 scores from the latest games that took place on Sunday (20) with Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders among the teams picking up wins this week. Read More: Enner Valencia double seals 2-0 win for Ecuador over Qatar in World Cup 2022 opener

At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis the Eagles (9-1) bounced back from the shocking loss to Washington Monday Night by holding on for a close 17-16 win over the Colts and improved to 5-0 away from his season.

Jalen Hurts, who scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play to give Philadelphia the one point lead, was 18 of 25 on completed passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, while running for another 86 yards for the Eagles.

Matt Ryan finished 23 of 32 for 213 yards in the air, while Jonathan Taylor ran for 84 yards and a score in the defeat for the Colts (4-6).

Meanwhile, Kendall Fuller returned an interception 37 yards and Curtis Samuel ran for a 10-yard score to help the Commanders jumped out to a 20-0 lead before holding out for a 23-10 win over Houston and handed the Texans (1-8) a fifth successive defeat.

Taylor Heinicke threw for 190 yards without an interception Washington, (6-5) which won two straight and five of the last six games.

Davis Mills went 19 of 33 passes for 169 yards and was intercepted two times for Houston.

In other NFL Week 11 scores, Chicago Bears fell 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills defeated Cleveland Browns 31-23, while Mac Jones passed for 246 yards in the New England Patriots’ 10-3 win against the New York Jets.

Latest NFL Week 11 scores

Baltimore Ravens 13, beat Carolina Panthers 3

Buffalo Bulls 31, beat Cleveland Browns 23

Detroit Lions 31, beat New York Giants 18

New England Patriots 10, beat New York Jets 3

Washington 23, beat Houston Texans 10

Atlanta Falcons 27, beat Chicago Bears 24

Philadelphia Eagles 17, beatIndianapolis Colts 16

New Orleans Saints 27, beat L.A. Rams 20