Latest Points: Heading into Day 4, Champs 2023 Points Standings

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 31) – The high school track and field championships in Jamaica saw some fierce competition on Day 3 of the event. The Girls’ overall points standings are now being led by Hydel High, who took over the top spot with a score of 98 points after 16 finals.

Reigning champions, Edwin Allen High stayed close behind with a score of 97, while Holmwood Technical secured third place with a score of 73.50. St. Jago High and Immaculate Conception rounded out the top five with scores of 60 and 44, respectively. – Read more: Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results

The Boys’ Team Standings are currently topped by defending champions Kingston College, who ended day 3 with a score of 124, followed by Jamaica College, who are not far behind with 121 points. Calabar High took the third spot with a score of 70. St. Elizabeth Technical and St. Jago High rounded out the top five with scores of 41 and 32, respectively.

Champs 2023 Points Standings

Women – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored

Hydel High – 98 Edwin Allen High – 97 Holmwood Technical – 73.50 St. Jago High – 60 Immaculate Conception – 44 St. Catherine High – 38 Alphansus Davis High – 22 Wolmer’s Girls School – 21 St. Mary High – 16

Excelsior High – 16 Rhodes Hall High – 12

Camperdown High – 12 Holy Childhood High – 11 Vere Technical – 9.50 Mount Alvernia High – 9

Clarendon College – 9 Petersfield High – 7

Lacovia High – 7 William Knibb Memorial – 6 Ferncourt High – 5

Merl Grove High – 5

Manchester High – 5 Mannings High – 3 Happy Grove High – 2 Bridgeport High – 1

St. Elizabeth Technical – 1

Muschett High – 1

Men – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored