Latest Points: Heading into Day 4, Champs 2023 Points Standings

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 31) – The high school track and field championships in Jamaica saw some fierce competition on Day 3 of the event. The Girls’ overall points standings are now being led by Hydel High, who took over the top spot with a score of 98 points after 16 finals.
Reigning champions, Edwin Allen High stayed close behind with a score of 97, while Holmwood Technical secured third place with a score of 73.50. St. Jago High and Immaculate Conception rounded out the top five with scores of 60 and 44, respectively. – Read more: Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results
The Boys’ Team Standings are currently topped by defending champions Kingston College, who ended day 3 with a score of 124, followed by Jamaica College, who are not far behind with 121 points. Calabar High took the third spot with a score of 70. St. Elizabeth Technical and St. Jago High rounded out the top five with scores of 41 and 32, respectively.
Champs 2023 Points Standings
Women – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored
- Hydel High – 98
- Edwin Allen High – 97
- Holmwood Technical – 73.50
- St. Jago High – 60
- Immaculate Conception – 44
- St. Catherine High – 38
- Alphansus Davis High – 22
- Wolmer’s Girls School – 21
- St. Mary High – 16
Excelsior High – 16
- Rhodes Hall High – 12
Camperdown High – 12
- Holy Childhood High – 11
- Vere Technical – 9.50
- Mount Alvernia High – 9
Clarendon College – 9
- Petersfield High – 7
Lacovia High – 7
- William Knibb Memorial – 6
- Ferncourt High – 5
Merl Grove High – 5
Manchester High – 5
- Mannings High – 3
- Happy Grove High – 2
- Bridgeport High – 1
St. Elizabeth Technical – 1
Muschett High – 1
Men – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored
- Kingston College – 124
- Jamaica College – 121
- Calabar High – 70
- St. Elizabeth Technical – 41
- St. Jago High – 32
- Maggotty High – 26
- Edwin Allen High – 24
- Cornwall College – 14
- Petersfield High – 12
Herbert Morrison Technical – 12
- Excelsior High – 10
- Munro College – 8
- Clarendon College – 7
B.B. Coke High – 6
Happy Grove High – 6
Bellefield High – 6
Wolmer’s Boys School – 6
- St. Mary High – 5
- Denbigh High – 4
St. Catherine High – 4
Hydel High – 4
Muschett High – 4
William Knibb Memorial – 4
- Manchester High – 3
Titchfield High – 3
- St. George’s College – 2
St. Andrew Technical – 2
St. Mary Technical – 2
- Alphansus Davis High – 1
Camperdown High – 1