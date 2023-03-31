Latest Points: Heading into Day 4, Champs 2023 Points Standings

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 31) – The high school track and field championships in Jamaica saw some fierce competition on Day 3 of the event. The Girls’ overall points standings are now being led by Hydel High, who took over the top spot with a score of 98 points after 16 finals.

Reigning champions, Edwin Allen High stayed close behind with a score of 97, while Holmwood Technical secured third place with a score of 73.50. St. Jago High and Immaculate Conception rounded out the top five with scores of 60 and 44, respectively. – Read more: Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results

The Boys’ Team Standings are currently topped by defending champions Kingston College, who ended day 3 with a score of 124, followed by Jamaica College, who are not far behind with 121 points. Calabar High took the third spot with a score of 70. St. Elizabeth Technical and St. Jago High rounded out the top five with scores of 41 and 32, respectively.

Champs 2023 Points Standings

Women – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored

  1. Hydel High – 98
  2. Edwin Allen High – 97
  3. Holmwood Technical – 73.50
  4. St. Jago High – 60
  5. Immaculate Conception – 44
  6. St. Catherine High – 38
  7. Alphansus Davis High – 22
  8. Wolmer’s Girls School – 21
  9. St. Mary High – 16
    Excelsior High – 16
  10. Rhodes Hall High – 12
    Camperdown High – 12
  11. Holy Childhood High – 11
  12. Vere Technical – 9.50
  13. Mount Alvernia High – 9
    Clarendon College – 9
  14. Petersfield High – 7
    Lacovia High – 7
  15. William Knibb Memorial – 6
  16. Ferncourt High – 5
    Merl Grove High – 5
    Manchester High – 5
  17. Mannings High – 3
  18. Happy Grove High – 2
  19. Bridgeport High – 1
    St. Elizabeth Technical – 1
    Muschett High – 1

Men – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

  1. Kingston College – 124
  2. Jamaica College – 121
  3. Calabar High – 70
  4. St. Elizabeth Technical – 41
  5. St. Jago High – 32
  6. Maggotty High – 26
  7. Edwin Allen High – 24
  8. Cornwall College – 14
  9. Petersfield High – 12
    Herbert Morrison Technical – 12
  10. Excelsior High – 10
  11. Munro College – 8
  12. Clarendon College – 7
    B.B. Coke High – 6
    Happy Grove High – 6
    Bellefield High – 6
    Wolmer’s Boys School – 6
  13. St. Mary High – 5
  14. Denbigh High – 4
    St. Catherine High – 4
    Hydel High – 4
    Muschett High – 4
    William Knibb Memorial – 4
  15. Manchester High – 3
    Titchfield High – 3
  16. St. George’s College – 2
    St. Andrew Technical – 2
    St. Mary Technical – 2
  17. Alphansus Davis High – 1
    Camperdown High – 1

