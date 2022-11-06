LATEST SCORES: NFL WEEK 9 scores, highlights, summary and game stats – Nov. 6

MIAMI, FL —— The NFL WEEK 9 scores after the latest games played on Sunday, November 6. The Buffalo Bills were stunned by the New York Jets, while the Minnesota Vikings extended their winning streak to six games after beating Washington Commanders in a close encounter.

The week started with the Thursday Night Football game between Philadelphia and the Houston Texans. The Eagles came away with a 29-17 win to improve their record this season to 8-0. READ MORE NEWS: AP Top 25 scores for Week 10; winners and losers

On Sunday, we saw some interesting results, including the NY Jets upsetting AFC EAST leaders Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on a day when Josh Allen didn’t throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice. Allen did, however, ran for a pair of scores in the defeat for the Bills (6-2). The Jets (6-3) were quickly bouncing back from the defeat to the New England Patriots last week and have won five of the last six NFL games.

Elsewhere, Joe Mixon ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns and also caught a pass for another score and 58 more yards in air and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cruised past the Carolina Panthers 42-21 to keep tabs on the Baltimore Ravens in AFC NORTH standings.

Thursday Night Football Game

Philadelphia Eagles 29, beat Houston Texans 17

Sunday’s NFL WEEK 9 Games

Cincinnati Bengals 42, beat Carolina Panthers 21 – BOX SCORE

Detroit Lions 15, beat Green Bay Packers 9 – BOX SCORE

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, beat Las Vegas Raiders 20 – BOX SCORE

L.A. Chargers 20, beat Atlanta Falcons 17 – BOX SCORE

Miami Dolphins 35, beat Chicago Bears 32 – BOX SCORE

Minnesota Vikings 20, beat Washington Commanders 17 – BOX SCORE

New York Jets 20, beat Buffalo Bills 17 – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

New England Patriots 26, beat Indianapolis Colts 3 – BOX SCORE

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. – BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. – PLAY-BY-PLAY | BOX SCORE

Sunday Night Football Game

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. – GAMECAST

BYE TEAMS THIS WEEK: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday Night Football Game

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.

