LeBron, Bryant help LA Lakers rally past Blazers 121-112 – highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an incredible comeback victory on Sunday night, erasing a 25-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 at the Moda Center. Led by LeBron James‘ 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as well as Thomas Bryant’s 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks, the Lakers put on a thrilling performance in their second-biggest halftime deficit that the team has ever erased for a win in franchise history.

The Trail Blazers got off to a hot start, leading 71-46 at halftime after shooting 53.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc in the first two periods.

However, the Lakers slowly chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Portland 40-20 to cut the margin. The Lakers then took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trail Blazers 75-41 in the second half overall.

”I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it,” James said.

”And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That’s just not the makeup of our club.”

Anfernee Simons had a game-high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting from the field and connecting on seven three-pointers for Portland, while Damian Lillard added 24 points and 10 assists.

The Lakers were able to take advantage of their size and athleticism, outscoring the Blazers in the paint (62-38) and in fast break points (21-17).

”Right now, we’re just not getting it done,” Lillard said when asked if the Blazers should try to deal before the trade deadline. ”I do want to win. I don’t think it’s a secret that I want to win.

“I think we’ve got to do whatever we need to do to be in a position to win.”

Dennis Schroder also had a great game, finishing with 24 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. Jerami Grant scored 19 points, while Josh Hart contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals.

The victory moves the Lakers to 22-25 for the season, and they will look to continue their impressive form when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will look to bounce back when they host the Spurs on Monday night.

