LeBron, Davis Start: Watch Lakers vs Celtics Live Stream

Fans can watch live streaming of tonight’s NBA featured matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics live on ABC and WatchESPN.com. Tip-off time is 8:30 pm and the Lakers are 2-point favorites in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds with the Over-Under at 218.5.

Lakers Aim To Bounce Back

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when LeBron James and the defending champions visit TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles (14-6) is coming off a 107-92 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, which was its first back-to-back loss of the season, following the 107-106 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Watch Highlights As 76ers Hand LA Lakers First Road Loss

Boston (10-7) which has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic this season, suffered a 110-106 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, but the hosts are expected to be at full straight for Saturday night’s game.

The Lakers are currently second in the Pacific Standings behind rivals LA Clippers, while the Celtics are third in the Atlantic Standings behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

LeBron, Davis Will Start

James was considered questionable with a left ankle sprain, but Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports that the 36-year-old will start Saturday against the Celtics.

James, who is averaging 25 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists overall this season is putting out 30.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes in the past five games.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will also play against Boston after sitting out the last game due to a bruised right quad. He is averaging 22.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes in the last five games.

Jayson Tatum, who posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and four steals in Wednesday’s loss against the Spurs will be hoping to help Boston turn things around. Prior to returning against San Antonio, Tatum missed five games after he contracted COVID-19. He is averaging 26.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game across 22.58 minutes this season.

Jaylen Brown will also be another Boston weapon Los Angeles must guard properly if the visitors are to leave the Garden with a win.