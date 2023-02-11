The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of LeBron James tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated match-up. James, who has been struggling with left ankle soreness, has been ruled out for tonight’s game according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

This will mark the first time this season that James will be missing consecutive games. The forward, who is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, is expected to make his return on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers will be entering the game against the Warriors as losers of three straight games and will be looking to turn things around. Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without their star player, Stephen Curry, and have dropped three of their past five games.

The Warriors will be starting Jordan Poole at point guard, Klay Thompson at shooting guard, Andrew Wiggins at small forward, Draymond Green at power forward, and Kevon Looney at center.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will have Dennis Schroder starting at point guard, D’Angelo Russell at shooting guard, Troy Brown at small forward, Rui Hachimura at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcasted on ABC, as well as streaming on WatchESPN. Despite James’ absence, fans can expect an exciting game between two of the Western Conference rivals.

Warriors Lineup

PG Jordan Poole

SG Klay Thompson

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

LA Lakers Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder

SG D’Angelo Russell

SF Troy Brown

PF Rui Hachimura

C Anthony Davis