Leeds United signs US international Weston McKennie on load

Leeds United announced on Monday the acquisition of American midfielder Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus until the end of the current season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has amassed close to 100 appearances for Juventus since his arrival in 2020, contributing to 13 goals and setting up 5 more. He has claimed two prestigious titles, the 2020 Italian Super Cup and the 2021 Coppa Italia, with the Serie A giants.

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to a work permit,” Leeds United said on the club’s official website.

“The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Whites from Italian Serie A side Juventus, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.”

McKennie has represented the United States 41 times and played a crucial role in helping the national team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup held in Qatar in 2022.

Joining fellow American internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, he will be under the tutelage of compatriot head coach Jesse Marsch.

Leeds has also acquired defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter during the January transfer window. Currently standing at 15th in the league table, the club sits just above the relegation zone with only half of the season completed.

The Premier League club said McKennie has been given the number 28 shirt and could make his first appearance in Sunday’s league matchup versus Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.