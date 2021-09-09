Lewis smashed 56, Tallawahs reach 211 against Kings: Hero CPL

Kennar Lewis smashed an attacking half century and Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell and Imad Wasim all supported with useful runs and the Jamaica Tallawahs reached 211 all out off their 20 overs in a 2021, Caribbean Premier League match against the St Lucia Kings on Thursday.

Lewis blasted 56 runs from 24 balls at the top of the inning for the Tallawahs. The hard-hitting right handed top order batsman hit five sixes and five fours with a strike rate of 233.33 to get the Jamaican franchise off to flying start.

Kirk McKenzie, who opened the batting with Lewis scored 16 runs in a 55 run opening stand in 3.4 overs.

Lewis smashed the bowlers around the park at Basseterre before he was caught off the bowling of Kadeem Alleyne in eighth over.

Brooks made 34 runs off 29 deliveries, while Russell hit four sixes before falling for 31 off just 15 balls and Wasim smashed three sixes and a four in his scored of 27 not out for the Tallawahs, who had elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Jeavor Royal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 37 runs, while Kadeem Alleyne picked up two wickets but was hammered for 52 runs, including 24 runs from the final over.