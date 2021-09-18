detroit-lions-rb-dandre-swift

Lions RB D’Andre Swift questionable for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have upgraded running back D’Andre Swift to a questionable status this weekend ahead of the NFL Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers and the Lions will face-off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Monday Night Football live on ESPN and streaming live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Swift has been slowed by a groin injury, but despite the injury, the RB was upgraded to full practice on Saturday, and coach Dan Campbell has already said the Speedman will be out on the field at Lambeau Field come game time.

With the Lions’ offense set to run through its backfield, both on the ground and as pass catchers, Swift remains a top-20 option even with Jamaal Williams mixing in for predictably heavy touches.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, and linebacker Trey Flowers are also listed as questionable for the Lions. Tyrell receiver Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong are both out.

Game time for Monday Night is 8:15 pm ET and the Packers have a 67.7 percent chance of winning the contest, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Both Green Bay and Detroit will be aiming to bounce back from disappointing defeats in Week 1.

The Lions fell 41-33 to the 49ers last week, while the Packers were hammered 38-3 by the Saints.

