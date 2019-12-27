Liverpool Outclassed Leicester City 4-0 On Boxing Day

LEICESTER, Sporting Alert – Liverpool hammered second-place Leicester City 4-0 at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day to move closer to ending their drought at winning the English Premier League title.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal each from Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner, set up the victory for the runaway leaders, who also have a game in hand.

It was back-to-back heavy defeats for Leicester City, following their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the previous game.

Thursday’s win saw Liverpool winning on Boxing Day for the fifth straight time, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

The Reds have “won their last 5 Boxing Day fixtures with a combined score of 15-0.”

Alexander-Arnold Firmino netted in the 31st and 74th minutes, while Milner converted a penalty kick in the 71st and Alexander-Arnold, who also had two assists, scored in the 78th.

Liverpool now leads the Premier League standings with 52 points, which is 13 points more than Leicester City, which had only given up five goals in their first 9 home fixtures this season.