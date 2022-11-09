Liverpool vs Derby County is one of eight in the Carabao Cup today and we have the starting lineups and team news ahead of this match. Fans in the USA can watch the action live at Anfield on ESPN+, while BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, and Talksport 2 Radio UK will provide the live radio commentary for those looking to follow in the UK. Kick-off time is 3:00 pm ET.

Among the starters today for Liverpool is the 18-year-old Melkamu Frauendorf, who has been at Liverpool since 2020 after joining from Hoffenheim. The teen has risen through the youth ranks and has been rewarded today by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has named a completely new starting 11 for tonight's Carabao Cup game.

Frauendorf will feature in his second competitive senior game for Liverpool tonight after playing for the Reds against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup back in January.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho have also been handed starts today, alongside teenagers Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark.

Klopp has decided to keep some firepower in close proximity, with strikers Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez available from the bench if needed.

Liverpool team news

Team to play Derby: Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark, Frauendorf, Carvalho, Stewart. Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Firmino, Elliott, Nunez, Doak, Cain, Quansah, Chambers

Derby team news

Team to play Liverpool: Wildsmith; Smith, Cashin, Forsyth, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Sibley, Bird, Hourihane; Collins, Osula. Substitutes: Loach, Rooney, Oduroh, Stearman, Knight, Thompson, Aghatise, Dobbin, McGoldrick