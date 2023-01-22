Los Angeles Clippers top Mavericks 112-98; Leonard, George shine

Finals Score: Los Angeles Clippers 112 vs Dallas Mavericks 98 DALLS (Jan. 22) — The Los Angeles Clippers got an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, thanks to an outstanding performance from their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard scored 30 points, George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Clippers a 112-98 win. This was only the 18th time in 49 games this season that George and Leonard were playing in the same game.

Luka Doncic was the star of the show for the Mavericks with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points, and hit five 3-pointers and grabbed 8 rebounds, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points in the loss.

The Mavericks shot 43.8% from the floor, but were only 15-26 from the free-throw line.

The Los Angeles Clippers won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 26-27, while the Mavericks have lost four of their last five games and seven of 10.

Leonard also added 9 rebounds, while George and Ivica Zubac each grabbed 9 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson also had 10 points for the Clippers. Los Angeles’ biggest lead in the game was 15 points, and they outscored the Mavericks in points in the paint (38-36), second chance points (11-8) and fast break points (17-6).

The LA Clippers will now take on their Los Angeles rivals, the Lakers, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will finish their four-game homestand against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

This will be the first Dallas appearance for Kristaps Porzingis since he was traded to the Wizards almost a year ago.

