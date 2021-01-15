Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: How To Watch, Picks, Preview, Game Time

The Los Angeles Rams are at the Green Bay Packers for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Playoffs and live coverage from the Lambeau Field will start at 4:35 p.m. ET and the live action will be on FOX and FoxSportsGo.
Green Bay, under the guidance of MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and its impressive offense, will open as a -6.5 point favorite in the latest William Hill Sportsbook betting tips, with the money line for the Packers sitting at -310 and the Rams at +255. The over-under for total points for this game is 45.5.
When the two teams take the field on Saturday, it will be the first time the NFL will feature that league’s top-ranked scoring offense and against the leading scoring defense in the postseason since the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons battled in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017.
How Los Angeles and Green Bay Players Performed So Far
The Packers (13-3) come into this game as the NFL team scoring the most points during the regular season, but they will take on a confident Rams (10-6) side which has played the best defense during the same period.
“This is what you love,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said. “These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can’t wait for.”
Green Bay has won six straight games entering this contest and has scored a league-best 31.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles defense, led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, is allowing 18.5 points per game and many experts believe the Rams have enough quality to unsettle the Packers offense and upset the hosts on the road, just as they did last weekend in Seattle, when they sacked Russell Wilson five times in a 30-20 Wild Card round victory.
“At any time, at any quarter of the game, a different guy could make a big-time play for us,” Donald said.
“It’s not just one or two guys. When you’ve got a group of guys – all 11 out there – who are pretty much playmakers who can make that game-changing play at any time, you’ve got a great group.”
Rodgers is confident about his team’s chances of extending its season with another victory this weekend, but the experienced quarterback is mindful of the trouble the Rams could cause.
“They went to Seattle, played a familiar opponent and played really, really well, and they’re coming in with the confidence that they should have,” he said.
“And we’re coming in with confidence as well, the season that we’ve had and what we believe we’re capable of.”
According to STATS – Packers vs Rams Key Stats
The Rams are the only current NFC team with a winning all-time record against the Packers (46-45-2), but they have lost five of the last six and 11 of the last 15 meetings. The two teams have split their two playoff meetings, with the Packers winning the 1967 Divisional and the Rams winning the 2001 Divisional.
Los Angeles won at Seattle last week, 30-20, thanks to a defense that allowed only 278 total yards and 2-for-14 on third downs. It was the fourth time the Rams have ever had more net passing yards, more rushing yards and fewer turnovers than their opponent in a playoff game (first since 2001 Divisional).
This season, Green Bay earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC for just the third time: in 1996, the Packers won all three playoff games by 14+ points to win their third Super Bowl; and in 2011, the 15-1 Packers got upset by the Giants in their first playoff game, 37-20.
Coming off the bench for his first time as a professional, Jared Goff completed just nine of his 19 attempts (47.4 percent), his lowest percentage in a game since 2018. However, his nine completions went for 155 yards — that 17.2 yards per attempt was the highest by a Rams player in a playoff game since Marc Bulger in the 2004 Wild Card, also at Seattle (17.4).
Aaron Rodgers posted the second-highest passer rating in NFL history this season (121.5), trailing only his own 122.5 in 2011, when he won his first AP MVP Award. Rodgers had six games with 4+ touchdown passes and zero interceptions, tying the most in a season all-time (Peyton Manning in 2013). In Rodgers’ playoff career, the Packers are 8-1 when he doesn’t throw an interception and 2-7 when he does.
Cam Akers had 131 rushing yards in the win over Seattle, the most all-time by a player 21 or younger in a playoff game. Akers also became the first rookie in NFL postseason history to tally 100+ rushing yards and 40+ receiving yards in a game.