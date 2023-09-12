Louicius Deedson scores two quick goals; Haiti leads Jamaica, 2-0

Kingston, Jamaica — Haiti has taken a 2-0 lead over Jamaica in the first half of their League A Group B CONCACAF Nations League match at the National Stadium here in Kingston. Louicius Deedson is the man of the moment, netting two quick goals and leaving the home crowd in disbelief.
A Comedy of Errors for Jamaica
The Reggae Boyz started assertively but were undone by defensive errors, particularly from Damion Lowe.
Louicius Deedson capitalized on these mistakes, scoring his first goal in the 12th minute. He shook off Lowe, who lost his footing near the box, and fired a low shot past Jamaican goalkeeper and captain Andre Blake.
Just three minutes later, Deedson struck again.
Another defensive lapse from Lowe, who gave the ball away high up the field, which allowed the Haitians to counter down the left prior to Deedson slamming the ball home from inside the box, doubling the lead for the visitors.
Other CONCACAF Updates
In other early results tonight, Mexico is trailing 2-1 against Uzbekistan, with Raúl Jiménez finding the net for El Tri. Meanwhile, the USA and Oman are deadlocked at 0-0 in the opening minutes of their friendly match.
The atmosphere at the National Stadium is tense as Jamaica faces an uphill battle in the second half. Haiti, on the other hand, will look to maintain their surprising lead and secure a significant victory in the CONCACAF Nations League.