Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigaraWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Skip to content

Louisiana star Jordan Brown enters portal, seeks fourth school

louisiana-star-jordan-brown-enters-portal,-seeks-fourth-school

Louisiana star big man Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The 6-foot-11 Brown recently withdrew his name from the NBA draft. If he transfers to a new school, it will be the fourth of his college career.

Brown, who was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, played one season at Nevada (2018-19) before transferring to Arizona. He sat out his first season due to transfer regulations and played for the Wildcats in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to earn Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Brown then transferred to Louisiana and enjoyed two solid seasons. He averaged 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds in 2021-22 and 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds last season, when he led the Ragin’ Cajuns to the NCAA Tournament.

He was second-team All-Sun Belt in 2021-22 before being a first-team selection last season. He also was MVP of the Sun Belt conference tournament last season.

Louisiana fell 58-55 to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tourney to end a 26-8 season.

–Field Level Media

Tags:
alanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escortalanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escort