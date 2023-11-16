College Basketball News

Louisville cruises past Coppin State

Mike James scored 12 points while Skyy Clark and Tre White added 10 each as host Louisville beat Coppin State 61-41 on Wednesday night.

White was just 3 of 10 from the field but had 12 rebounds as the Cardinals outrebounded Coppin State 45-33.

Louisville (2-1) was coming off a 10 point loss to Chattanooga last Friday. Coppin State (0-4) continues to struggle under first year coach Larry Stewart.

Louisville led by 10 points early in the second half before it went on a 17-6 run to lead 49-29 with 11:01 remaining. J.J. Traynor getting his first start this season had five points and Ty-Laur Johnson had four points in the run.

Johnson and Curtis Williams finished with eight points each off the bench.

The Eagles were led by senior Justin Winston who came off the bench to record 13 points and had 10 rebounds.

Coppin State suffered another poor shooting night, making 16 of 57 from the field for 28.1 percent while scoring its fewest points of the season.

Louisville made 22 of 56 (39.3 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 21 3-point attempts.

The Eagles stayed close for a while in the first half and trailed 19-18 with 6:30 left in the half. Louisville then went on a 13-3 run to end the half and hold a 32-21 at the break.

James’ basket completed the spurt. He scored 10 points in the first half.

Neither team shot well from the floor in the first half.

Coppin State was 9 of 29, (31 percent) and 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts. The Cardinals were 11 of 29 for 37.9 percent and outrebounded the Eagles 23-18. Louisville made only six turnovers while
Coppin State had seven. Three players scored five points each for the Eagles.

Louisville travels to play Texas on Sunday in the Empire Classic in New York. Coppin State plays at Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

