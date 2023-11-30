Louisville downs Bellarmine for rare win streak

Skyy Clark scored 21 points and Tre White added 14 points to lead host Louisville to a 73-68 win over crosstown rival Bellarmine on Wednesday night.

Louisville (4-3) has only its second two-game winning streak under second-year coach Kenny Payne, and it equaled its win total from last season’s 4-28 slate. The Cardinals’ Mike James scored 10 points before fouling out, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Bellarmine (2-6) got 18 points apiece from Bash Wieland and Garrett Tipton, while Alex Pfriem added 14 points and four steals.

The Knights led by five at halftime and took their biggest lead of the game when Wieland opened the second half with a layup.

Louisville chipped away at the deficit behind 3-pointers from James and Clark, then charged in front with a 16-1 run that featured seven points from Clark. His 3-pointer with 10:41 to play put the Cardinals on top 48-36.

Bellarmine scored seven straight points to get within 54-52 with 4:04 left on Billy Smith’s two free throws. The Cardinals got layups from Hundley-Hatfield and Clark for a 60-55 advantage with 2:25 remaining.

Bellarmine got within 70-68 on Smith’s 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left. However, two free throws from White and one from Hutley-Hatfield sealed the Knights’ fifth loss in six road games.

Bellarmine beat Louisville 67-66 in the season opener last year for the Knights’ first-ever victory against a Power Five opponent.

The Cardinals led 17-14 with 6:38 to go in the first half, but the Knights went on an 13-3 spurt to lead by seven. Pfriem’s layup completed the run. White’s basket at the horn got the Cardinals within 27-22.

The Knights shot 22 of 58 (37.9 percent) from the field overall and made 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range. Louisville wound up 25 of 58 (43.1 percent) from the floor and made 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) long-distance attempts.

Bellarmine next plays at Ball State on Saturday. Louisville travels to Virginia Tech on Sunday for its opening game in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

