Louisville faces crosstown Bellarmine, seeks rare recent win streak

Louisville will try to put together only its second two-game winning streak under second-year head coach Kenny Payne when crosstown Bellarmine University visits the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals, who went 4-28 last season, already are within one victory of tying that record (3-3). Louisville is coming off a 90-84 overtime win over New Mexico State on Sunday.

Tre White’s 3-pointer tied the score at 73 with 21 seconds left in regulation. Louisville outscored the Aggies 17-11 in overtime, hitting 15 of 19 shots from the foul line.

“I was trying to create a play for one of our guys. But they took it away. I just walked into the shot and hit it,” White said of his 3-pointer in regulation.

Skyy Clark led Louisville with 29 points and White added 22 points and six rebounds.

“I was proud of the guys,” Payne said. “I’m happy with the way we finished at the free-throw line. I was pleased with the way we were aggressive around the rim.”

JJ Traynor was a big influence off the bench for the Cardinals with 20 points.

“I think it just shows our resilience and fight,” he said. “Last year, we wouldn’t stay together during times like this. We would break and not make the play. This year, we make those plays. We just have to be together.”

Louisville had one two-game winning streak last season, over Western Kentucky and Florida A&M in December.

Bellarmine (2-5) beat the Cardinals 67-66 last season. The Knights are coached by former Cardinal player and assistant coach Scott Davenport, who spent time under Denny Crum and Rick Pitino.

After the victory, the Knights irritated the home fans by going to center court and standing on the Cardinals logo.

Ben Johnson leads Bellarmine in scoring with a 13-point average. Peter Suder is next at 11.7 ppg after scoring 19 in the team’s most recent game, a 62-58 loss at West Virginia on Sunday.

