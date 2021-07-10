LSU athletics to host football gameday job fair

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Athletics Department will host an event staff job fair from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13 on the concourse of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Job Fair Information
Drakes, Landmark, TAF, Aramark and the department’s newly formed Victory Team is in search of eager workers for football Saturday gamedays and other sporting events throughout the year.
Representatives will be on site sharing information and conducting interviews for jobs in the areas of stadium operations, security, food and beverage, premium areas, customer service and ushers. Join the team of more than 3,000 staff who help create remarkable experiences for loyal Tiger fans every game, match, meet and event.
Parking for candidates is available for free in Lot 105, which can be accessed on West Chimes off of Nicholson Drive. All candidates are asked to enter at the upper northwest or upper southwest doors of the PMAC.