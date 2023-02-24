Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
LSU baseball beats Kansas State 7-3

SEC Baseball LSU Tigers

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The LSU baseball team started the Round Rock Classic with a bang, defeating Kansas State 7-3 in Friday afternoon’s game at Dell Diamond.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season, while the Wildcats fell to 5-1.

LSU’s offense exploded for seven runs on 10 hits, led by freshman catcher Brady Neal, who drove in the game-tying run in the second inning. Left fielder Tre’ Morgan and center fielder Dylan Crews also contributed with key hits, while first baseman Jared Jones hit a double that torched the right-centerfield wall, driving in two more runs.

LSU starter Paul Skenes (2-0) picked up his second win of the season, despite a shaky start in the first inning, where the Wildcats managed to score the game’s first run. Skenes bounced back and threw five consecutive scoreless innings, finishing his outing with six innings pitched, one run allowed on two hits, and 11 strikeouts.

Kansas State’s starter Owen Boerema pitched well in the early innings, but reliever Ty Ruhl struggled and was charged with the loss, giving up six runs on six hits in two innings of work.

LSU’s second game of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday at noon CT against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game can be streamed on D1Baseball.com via a pay-per-view subscription and heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU will look to continue their winning ways and improve to 6-0 on the season.

