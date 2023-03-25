LSU Baseball beats No. 6 Arkansas, 12-2 in Game 1

In a college baseball showdown between No. 1 LSU and No. 6 Arkansas, LSU came out on top in the first game of a doubleheader with a 12-2 run-rule win. The LSU Tigers scored 12 runs on 16 hits, including three home runs, to even the series with the Arkansas Razorbacks at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Arkansas had beaten LSU 9-3 on Friday.

How to watch No. 3 Arkansas (20-3, 4-1 SEC) at No. 1 LSU (20-2, 3-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES (times and TV networks are subject to change due to inclement weather forecast)

• Friday, March 24 @ now 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network+; SEC Network will join in progress)

• Saturday, March 25 @ 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

• now Saturday, March 25 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

With the win, LSU improves to 20-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, while Arkansas falls to 20-3 on the season and 4-1 in SEC action. The victory also ends Arkansas’ impressive 15-game winning streak.

The game started with Arkansas opening the scoring in the first inning with a two-run homer from left fielder Peyton Stovall.

However, LSU responded in the bottom of the second with back-to-back home runs from second baseman Gavin Dugas and left fielder Tre’ Morgan to take the lead. LSU extended their lead to 9-2 by the end of the sixth inning, with centerfielder Dylan Crews hitting a home run and several players contributing with sacrifice flies.

LSU starter Ty Floyd (4-0) pitched well, giving up only three hits and two runs in 6.1 innings, while striking out seven batters. Arkansas starter Will McEntire (4-1) struggled, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings.

The series finale of the LSU-Arkansas series and the second game of the doubleheader is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+.