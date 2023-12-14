LSU erases halftime deficit, downs Alabama State

FLM Direct-Baller

13/12/2023

lsu-erases-halftime-deficit,-downs-alabama-state

Mike Williams III put up 15 points and three of his LSU teammates added double-digit point totals in the Tigers' 74-56, come-from-behind win over Alabama State on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La.

Williams scored 13 of his points in the second half. LSU's Jordan Wright hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Jalen Reed also scored 13 and Trae Hannibal finished with 11 as the Tigers (6-4) overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit to avoid a second consecutive loss.

The Hornets (4-5) were unable to extend their win streak to four games despite getting a game-high 18 points from TJ Madlock. Isaiah Range scored 15 and CJ Hines added 13.

With the lead and momentum at halftime, Alabama State hoped to close the deal on a big win for the program. The Hornets began the second half well, as Hines and Madlock hit 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 40-35 with 17:23 to play.

Then Williams took over during a 13-0 run that set the Tigers up with a 48-40 lead with 13:57 to go. His jumper gave LSU the lead for good at 41-40 and he soon followed with a couple of 3-pointers.

Range hit a 3-pointer with 12:06 left to halt the run, but the Hornets were unable to keep pace with the Tigers, who took their first double-digit lead (54-43) with 9:56 remaining on a 3-pointer from Derek Fountain.

In the first meeting ever between the two schools, LSU had control early, using an 8-0 run to push ahead 11-5.

Madlock buried a 3-pointer to end the drought, trimming the deficit to 11-8, and then he kept the Hornets hanging around in the opening half.

His 3-pointer with 4:09 left in the half put Alabama State up 26-24. Hannibal answered with a 3-pointer at the 2:39 mark and then threw down a dunk 15 seconds later as the Tigers surged ahead 30-26.

However, the Hornets closed the half on an 8-0 run. Hines provided the biggest spark, making a layup and a 3-pointer to help Alabama State go into halftime with the advantage.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a LSU erases halftime deficit, downs Alabama State puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up