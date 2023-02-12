The LSU Lady Tigers dominated the competition at the LSU Invitational, finishing the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record at Tiger Park.

In their game against No. 19/25 Oregon State (2-3), pitcher Ali Kilponen (2-0) shined on the mound, pitching a two-hit shutout while striking out 10 batters and securing a 3-0 victory for LSU.

Freshman pitcher Alea Johnson (1-0) made a successful debut, recording six strikeouts in four innings and helping LSU to secure a 4-3 win against Nicholls.

Taylor Pleasants made a big impact at the plate, hitting her fourth home run of the season and 33rd of her career. This impressive feat moved Pleasants up to fifth on the all-time LSU home run leaderboard.

LSU’s pair of victories on Sunday added to the team’s season opening win over New Mexico on Saturday. The Lady Tigers had 16 hits in the six-inning in their dominating 11-3 win against New Mexico on the first day of action at the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park.

With the LSU Invitational now behind them, the Lady Tigers will turn their attention to their next game, which is set to take place on Thursday, February 16th, against Eastern Illinois.

Game Summary: Oregon State vs LSU

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th R H E Oregon State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 LSU 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 8 1

Team AB Runs Hits RBI BB SO LOB Oregon St. 23 0 1 0 3 8 5 LSU 25 3 8 3 4 10 10

Game Summary: Nicholls vs LSU

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th R H E LOB Nicholls 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 4 1 5 LSU 0 0 1 3 0 0 X 4 8 1 8