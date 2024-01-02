deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

LSU OT Lance Heard in portal after skipping bowl

Reportng - Field Level Media

02/01/2024

lsu-ot-lance-heard-in-portal-after-skipping-bowl

Former five-star offensive tackle Lance Heard is leaving LSU.

The top signing in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal after one season, per multiple reports.

Heard played in 12 games for LSU, including one start at right tackle on Oct. 21 against Army.

He did not travel to Tampa, Fla., with LSU for Monday's 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound native of Monroe, La., was ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a LSU OT Lance Heard in portal after skipping bowl puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up