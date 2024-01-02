lsu-ot-lance-heard-in-portal-after-skipping-bowl

Former five-star offensive tackle Lance Heard is leaving LSU.

The top signing in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal after one season, per multiple reports.

Heard played in 12 games for LSU, including one start at right tackle on Oct. 21 against Army.

He did not travel to Tampa, Fla., with LSU for Monday's 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound native of Monroe, La., was ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite.

--Field Level Media

