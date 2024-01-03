lsu-parts-ways-with-dc-matt-house,-3-assistants

LSU announced major changes to its defensive staff on Wednesday, parting ways with coordinator Matt House and three of his assistants.

Tigers head coach Brian Kelly announced the dismissals of House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey following a 10-3 season.

"I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here," Kelly said in a statement. "Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind."

LSU's season ended Monday with a 35-31 victory against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Tigers finished tied for 78th among FBS defenses, allowing 28.0 points per game.

LSU's losses this season came by scores of 42-28 (Alabama), 45-24 (Florida State) and 55-49 (Ole Miss).

House spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator in Baton Rouge. He coached linebackers with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-21 and previously worked as the DC for Kentucky, Florida International and Pitt.

--Field Level Media

