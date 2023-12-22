Jalen Cook scored 17 points and LSU never trailed in an 87-66 rout of Lamar on Thursday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Cook added five rebounds and five assists in his second game of the season after gaining eligibility as a two-time transfer. Carlos Stewart added 16 points, Jordan Wright scored 15 and Will Baker had 12 for the Tigers (7-5).

Ja'Sean Jackson scored 14 points, Jakevion Barkley and Terry Anderson had 12 each and Chris Pryor 10 to lead the Cardinals (5-7).

The Tigers made 9 of 38 3-pointers while the Cardinals made 6 of 22 and The Tigers made 16 of 25 free throws, compared to 8 of 14 for the Cardinals. The Tigers scored 21 points on 19 Cardinals turnovers and the Cardinals scored 10 points on 11 Tigers turnovers.

The Tigers had advantages in points in the paint (44-30) and fast-break points (19-13).

LSU led by 19 at halftime and didn't give Lamar a chance to get within striking distance as it scored the first five points of the second half.

The Cardinals answered with five straight to briefly get the margin back to 19, but the Tigers went on an 11-2 run to build a commanding 61-33 lead.

Nine LSU players logged 15 or more minutes as head coach Mike McMahon took advantage of the large margin.

Cook's layup broke a 2-2 tie, gave the Tigers the lead for good and started an 11-2 run.

Jackson made a 3-pointer for the Cardinals, but the lead grew to 25-12 after Derek Fountain scored four straight LSU points.

Lamar crept within 28-20 on a layup by Adam Hamilton but Cook had five points and Hunter Dean added four during a 13-0 Tigers run.

B.B. Knight ended the Cardinals' drought by making a 3-pointer before LSU held a 45-26 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a LSU posts wire-to-wire win over Lamar puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.