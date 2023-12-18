lsu-qb,-heisman-winner-jayden-daniels-opts-out-of-bowl

Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is opting out of the Tigers' bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, he announced Monday on social media.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end," Daniels said in a video posted to X.

"I feel better about the state of the program with the quarterback moving forward. No matter what, I promise that won't be the last time you all see this kid around, because this is my city and my second home."

Daniels is ranked No. 12 among 2024 draft-eligible prospects by Field Level Media.

LSU (9-3) will face Wisconsin (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa, Fla.

In addition to winning the Heisman, Daniels was selected for two other major honors this year -- the Walter Camp national player of the year award and the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's top quarterback.

Daniels, in his second season guiding the LSU offense after three years at Arizona State, racked up 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

"Transferring to LSU, it gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air. It gave me the joy of football back and I'm appreciative of it," Daniels said in the social media video.

"Year one was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it. I'm thankful to everyone who made it possible. Year two, we took it up a notch. While we did not accomplish our ultimate goal, we did lay the foundation for the path to success. While at the end of year two, I was able to bring in a sweet trophy."

In his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, Daniels spoke to what it takes to be successful in reaching a dream.

"They said I was too skinny, so I added weight," Daniels said. "They said I relied on my legs a little bit too much, so I went to work -- I completed all those passes and had the season I had. They said I was too quiet, so I became more vocal. I stepped out of my comfort zone, and now I'm here today.

"So what did I learn from all this? I learned how to block out the noise, that you can overcome any obstacle, and just be humble, be legendary, and most importantly be joyful about what you do. When you get knocked down, get back up. Keep smiling, and never give up on your dreams."

