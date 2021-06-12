LSU vs Tennessee Knoxville Super Regional live steam

LSU and Tennessee will battle in a SEC conference shown when the college baseball powerhouse meet in Game 1 at the 2021 NCAA Knoxville Super Regional on Saturday. The game will take place at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., and the first pitch is slated for 7:00 pm ET.
How To Watch and Who Is Pitching?
Live television coverage of this matchup will be on ESPN2 with WatchESPN.com and ESPN3 providing the live streaming webcast for fans who are using a high end mobile device, tablet, laptop or streaming device such as a FireTV or a Firestick.
Game 2 in the best-of-three game series will be on Sunday, June 13, at 3: pm ET with ESPN2 or ESPNU broadcasting the action live. Monday, June 14 has been set as a day for a possible Game if necessary and thiis will be at 7:00 pm ET again on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
PITCHING MATCHUP (Game 1)
LSU – Sr. RH Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-0, 4.56 ERA, 49.1 IP, 12 BB, 47 SO)
UT – Jr. RH Chad Dallas (10-1, 4.27 ERA, 90.2 IP, 19 BB, 106 SO)
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live
STATS
Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Game 1 (ESPN2); Game 2 (ESPN2 or ESPNU); Game 3 (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
• All three games will be streamed on ESPN3
But we will switch back to Saturday’s Game 1 where both teams will be aiming to start on the front football.
LSU (38-23) secured its NCAA Knoxville Super Regional place with a battle victory over Oregon to advance from the Eugene Regional, while Tennessee (48-16) beat Liberty to race through the Knoxville Regional.
Entering this battle on Saturday night, LSU leads the all-time series against Tennessee, 58-25, while this weekend’s series marks the second meeting between the programs this season.
Last time out, the Vols swept a three-game SEC regular-season series with the Tigers on March 26-28 by a combined total of four runs. I promise you that tonight’s game will be an even closer encounter, as LSU is still not prepared to leave the NCAA tournament and has eyes on the 2021 College World Series to give retiring head coach Paul Mainieri a good sending off.