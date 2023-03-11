Luka Doncic to miss Mavericks trip to Memphis; Irving is a game-time decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Newswire) — The Dallas Mavericks will be missing their star player, Luka Doncic, for their road game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left thigh injury he sustained during Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic’s absence will be a significant setback for the team, as he has been averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season. – Read more: Saturday’s NBA Schedule Today Features 10 Games

Dallas coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Doncic’s injury is day-to-day and they will monitor his progress.

Alongside Doncic, shooting guard Kyrie Irving will also be out of the game due to personal reasons. It is unclear if Irving will be available to play in Saturday’s game. Since joining the Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has been averaging 27.5 points per game in the 11 games he has played for Dallas.

The Mavericks will need other players to step up in the absence of Doncic and Irving. Facing the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been playing well this season, will be a significant challenge for the team. Dallas will need to adjust their game plan and make the most of their other talented players to have a chance to win.

Despite the difficulties, the Mavericks remain optimistic about their chances. With a strong team and a lot of depth, they believe they can still be competitive without their top players.

The game against the Dallas will also be missing Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who remain away from the team for at least the next four games due to suspension. – Read more: Ja Morant to miss two games after social media video post

The game between the Mavericks and the Grizzlies will take place at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The betting line for the game is MEM -4.5 and the over/under is set at 225. The Mavericks have a record of 34-33 and are 12-20 away from home, while the Grizzlies have a record of 39-26 and are 27-5 at home.