lynn-kidd’s-career-night-lifts-virginia-tech-past-campbell

Lynn Kidd recorded career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds as Virginia Tech grinded its way to a 60-44 win over Campbell in a defensive slugfest Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va.

Hunter Cattoor added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, as Virginia Tech (2-1) rebounded from a loss Friday to South Carolina.

The stifling defense of the Hokies held the Camels to 27.5 percent shooting from the floor and 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech also forced Campbell to commit 16 turnovers.

Elijah Walsh scored 10 points to pace Campbell (1-2) of the Coastal Athletic Conference, which has yet to beat Virginia Tech in six meetings.

The Camels’ Anthony Dell-Orso was coming off a career-high 35-point performance in a loss to East Carolina. But the Hokies limited the sophomore to six points on 2-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Operating close to the basket, Kidd made 9 of 12 shots for Virginia Tech. He helped wrap the game up as he made three baskets in the final 3:26.

Campbell had pulled to within 50-42 on a 3-pointer by Jasin Sinani with 4:52 left.

Campbell got off to a nervous start committing seven turnovers in the first six minutes.

Virginia Tech answered by scoring 10 of its first 12 points off the Camels’ mistakes as it surged to a 12-2 lead, with Kidd tallying half of the points.

Campbell’s first field goal came with 13:19 left in the first half as Colby Duggan buried a 3-pointer.

The Hokies continued to play suffocating defense but failed to take advantage at the other end as they missed their first 10 shots from beyond the arc.

With 48 seconds left in the half, Cattoor finally ended the drought with a 3-pointer after he had missed his first four long-range tries. The bucket gave the Hokies a 26-16 lead at the break.

Virginia Tech flashed its best offense of the night early in the second half.

Cattoor drained two 3-pointers and Kidd pounded inside for a traditional three-point play as the Hokies went on an 11-1 run to grab a 39-20 lead five minutes into the half.

But Campbell, taking better care of the ball after intermission, fought back to stay in the hunt.

