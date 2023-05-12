mackenzie-mgbako,-former-5-star-duke-commit,-chooses-indiana

Mackenzie Mgbako, a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2023, committed to Indiana on Friday.

The five-star power forward was searching for a home this late in the recruiting cycle because he decommitted from Duke last month after big man Kyle Filipowski unexpectedly announced he would return for a second season of college basketball.

Mgbako received widespread interest from major programs and narrowed his list to Kansas and Indiana before Friday’s decision.

“I chose IU because I felt that Coach (Mike) Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game,” Mgbako told On3. “The environment at Indiana is unmatched. It’s a place where I felt support from the coaching staff and fans.”

Mgbako was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite rankings. The New Jersey native was considered the No. 2 power forward in the class.

He becomes Indiana’s highest-ranked high school recruit since Romeo Langford joined the program in 2018, according to ESPN.

In Bloomington, Mgbako joins an incoming freshman class that includes four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.

