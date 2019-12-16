Mahomes, Kelce Guide Chiefs To 23-3 Win Over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Sporting Alert – Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were instrumental in guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to a comfortable 23-3 victory over the Denver Broncos in the snow at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Videos | Box Scores

Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and went 27 for 34 with an interception, as the Chiefs (10-4) continued to keep pace with the New England Patriots in the contest for the No. 2 seed in the AFC division.

Kelce, who became the first tight end in the NFL with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, ended the day with 11 catches for 142 yards.

“You realize it pregame and you just attack it,” Kelce said about the snowy condition. “You can’t let weather get into how you’re playing the game or disrupt how you’re playing the game.”

“How consistent he is on a game-to-game basis is truly special,” Mahomes said about his No. 1 target Kelce.

“He doesn’t look at stats. He doesn’t look at all that different stuff. … It’s a guy that you want to have on your team.”

Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Chiefs in less than ideal playing conditions with the pitch covered with snow before kick-off and remained the same during the game.

Kansas, which boasts a 26-3 record against AFC West opponents in the past five seasons, has already clinched a fourth successive AFC West title with victory over the Patriots last week.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock, the former Missouri standout and Kansas City native, was 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an interception for Denver (5-9).

“I think he handled the conditions well. I think it’s a game under these conditions that he can bank and learn from,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

“I didn’t see him get flustered out there and frustrated so that part was good.”

Sunday’s Week 15 defeat means the Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth straight season.

Kansas City will be on the road to visit Chicago next Sunday night for its final regular-season road game.