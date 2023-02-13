Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of the most remarkable comebacks of the year. Despite suffering from a sprained ankle three weeks prior to Super Bowl Sunday, he led his team to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and took home the MVP award for the second time in his career after Harrison Butker completed the stunning comeback with the winning field goal.

Mahomes’ Performance on an Injured Ankle

Mahomes finished the game with 182 yards passing and three touchdowns, but it was his performance on his injured ankle in the second half that stood out.

He was 13 of 14 for 93 yards and two touchdowns and had 44 yards rushing, including a 26-yard sprint in the final minutes of the game that helped lead the Chiefs to the go-ahead score.

The Inspirational Leadership of Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ leadership and determination inspired his teammates to victory. He refused to let his injury keep him from the football field, and instead rallied his team to overcome the deficit and secure their victory.

This marks the third Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs in just three years, and Mahomes joins the ranks of some of the greatest players in NFL history as he takes home his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Chiefs Coach Praises Mahomes

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid praised Mahomes for his drive to be the greatest player ever, saying, “He strives to be the greatest, without saying anything.”

Reid also mentioned that Mahomes’ determination to play in the Super Bowl, despite his injury, inspired the rest of the team to push harder and secure the victory.

Mahomes’ Guts on Display

Mahomes’ final scoring drive was a testament to his resilience and determination. After the Eagles tied the game 35-35 with just 5:15 left on the clock, Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a first down, completed another pass to Travis Kelce, and then escaped on a long scramble. The Chiefs took advantage of a defensive holding call and eventually set up Harrison Butker’s winning field goal.

Ankle Injury a Question Mark

Mahomes’ ankle injury was a big question mark leading up to the Super Bowl, but with two weeks to rest, he insisted he was good to go.

And, despite reinjuring his ankle in the first half, he did not let it stop him from leading his team to victory.