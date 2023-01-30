Mahomes vs Hurts to make Super Bowl history – Chiefs-Eagles matchup

The excitement in the NFL world has reached its peak as the Super Bowl is just around the corner! With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in what promises to be a thrilling game, fans are eagerly anticipating the first-ever match-up between two Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history – Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

The road to the Super Bowl was not easy for either team, although Philadelphia got what turned out to be a comfortable ride in the end against the San Francisco 49ers, who were left grounded by the loss of quarterbacks.

The Eagles cruised through what was initially supposed to be a tough NFC championship game against San Francisco, where Hurts played a crucial role in leading his team to a 31-7 victory.

Patrick Mahomes Battles Through Injury In Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs (16-3), on the other hand, had to battle a nail-biting game against the Cincinnati Bengals (14-5) in the AFC title game, where they came out on top with a 23-20 win, thanks in part to a last-minute field goal by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes, who suffered a badly sprained right ankle in the AFC last four last week, put in a valiant effort, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Despite missing three of his wide receivers due to injuries, Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up with 116 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce, battling a bad back, had seven catches for 78 yards and a score for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ defense also played a crucial role, with Chris Jones getting a vital sack that forced a punt, and Skyy Moore breaking free for a 29-yard return.

The play set the stage for Mahomes to make his game-winning scramble, barely picking up the first down before being shoved late out of bounds by a Bengals defender in what turned out to be a silly error.

Joseph Ossai’s late out-of-bounds shove on Mahomes ignited penalty flags, which resulted in the ball advancing 15 yards closer, and Butker did the rest.

Joe Burrow finished 26 of 41 on completed passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4).

Tee Higgins had six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati, while Ja’Marr Chase ended with six catches and 75 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles Cruised Past San Francisco 49ers For NFC Championship

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles’ win was a balanced effort, highlighted by Miles Sanders running for two touchdowns, and linebacker Haason Reddick making the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury. In addition, Reddick recovered a fumble by Purdy’s replacement, Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion.

The injuries to Purdy and Johnson dealt and big blow at quarterback for the Niners (15-5), who had already lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries.

Hurts was 15 of 25 on completed passes for 121 yards, while running for a score. Miles Sanders ran to two touchdowns and Boston Scott added a fourth score for the Eagles (14-3) who opened as -1.5 favorite for Super Bowl LVII.

Christian McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 84 yards and a score for San Francisco and Johnson completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards in the loss for the 49ers.

The Super Bowl will be a historic event, with two teams led by two talented and charismatic quarterbacks facing off in what promises to be a thrilling game. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the excitement, the Super Bowl is sure to be a game to remember.