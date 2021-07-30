Man City bid £100m for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish – Report

Manchester City want to sign Jack Grealish this summer and have submitted a bid for the Aston Villa midfield, Sky Sports News is reporting on Friday.
Grealish have long been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium and reports claimed that he would relish the opportunity to work with world-class manager Pep Guardiola.
According to Sky Sports News, Manchester City have tabled a £100m bid for the England midfielder and is apparently now awaiting a response from the fellow English Premier League club.
Aston Villa are yet to respond to City, but it is understood the club is not interested in selling their star player and have even offered Grealish a new and improved contract to try to convince the player that his future rests at Villa Park.
It is believed that Manchester City are also interested in signing Tottenham unsettled striker Harry Kane, but is unlikely to buy both him and Grealish this summer without selling a number of their players first.