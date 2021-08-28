Manchester City hammers 10-man Arsenal 5-0

Arsenal lost their first three Premier League matches in a season for the first time since 1954-55, after the 10-man Gunners were hammered 5-0 by champions Manchester City in front of an attendance of 52,276 football supporters at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (28).
Saturday’s latest defeat followed the successive 2-0 defeats to Brenford and Chelsea in the opening two Premier League games of the new campaign. Arsenal also failed to score in the league for a third straight game and have now given up nine goals from three games.
Mikel Arteta side ended the match with 10 men after midfielder Granit Xhaka was red-carded for a two-footed tackle on João Cancelo shortly before half-time. This defeat now means Arsenal have dropped to the bottom of the league table with zero points.
Meanwhile, the Ferran Torres double sends the Premier League champions top of the standing with six points, as Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, who now plays wide on the right-wing, and Rodri all scored as well for the hosts.
Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the match, while Manchester City had 25 shots this afternoon with 10 on target.
Pep Guardiola to BT Sport:
“We still had the feeling at the end of many things we have to improve. Our build-up was not good but after Xhaka was sent off, there were more openings and it was easier for us.”