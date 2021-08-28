Manchester City hammers 10-man Arsenal 5-0

Latest college football and college basketball news, previews, reviews and scores. Stay up-to-date with the latest tournaments live ESPN3 and WatchESPN which provides live streaming. Live NFL TV channels and scores every weekend.

About The Author

Loves to play sports, especially football and basketball. I wanted to be world-class but it never actually happened so I am sticking to something else. I enjoy writing and I hope you'll appreciate what I bring! Brilliant! Isn't it. Be bless.