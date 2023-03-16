Manchester United, Liverpool to battle for Veiga?

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both keeping a close eye on Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as they eye a potential move for the 20-year-old this summer. According to reports on ESPN, both clubs are monitoring the youngster’s progress in LaLiga and may make a move for him when the transfer window reopens.

Veiga, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, has been in impressive form for Celta Vigo this season, catching the attention of top European clubs.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in adding him to their midfield options, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong also on their radar.

Despite the Red Devils’ preference for Bellingham and de Jong, Veiga could be a good alternative considering the steep fees the other two players could command.

Dortmund are said to be looking for a transfer fee in excess of €100m for Bellingham, who is contracted to the Bundesliga outfit until 2025. Meanwhile, de Jong was not interested in moving to Old Trafford when United came calling last summer.

Celta Vigo are keen to keep Veiga at the club and are trying to renew his contract, which currently runs until 2026.

However, it is thought that the player may not be willing to accept their offer as his previous renewal did not meet his expectations.

While United’s top priority this summer is reportedly to sign a striker, Veiga’s potential arrival at the club would fall within their financial parameters.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or United will make a move for the highly-rated youngster.